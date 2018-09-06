Three arrested, charged after authorities say they stole equipment from a Franklin County park

LEFT TO RIGHT: Jason Ramey, Ebra Shaver and Ronald Duncan Jr.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Three people have been arrested and charged in relation to a burglary in Franklin County, according to authorities.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a theft was reported from Waid Recreation Park on August 27.

Tools, chainsaws and leaf blowers were reported stolen from a building at the park, according to authorities.

Investigators say they were able to recover most of the stolen property.

Authorities say Ronald Duncan, 40, and Jason Ramey, 29, are both charged with burglary and grand larceny. Debra Shaver, 34, is charged with grand larceny, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Shaver and Ramsey were both released on a $2,500 unsecured bond and Duncan was released on a $5,000 bond.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be pending.

