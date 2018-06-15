Three people hospitalized after Smith Mountain Lake boat crash

MONETA, Va. - Three people had to be taken to the hospital after a boat crash on Smith Mountain Lake Thursday afternoon, according to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

Two of the three have since been released from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, while the third is still being treated.

Crews responded to 1120 Boardwalk Drive after a pontoon and a runabout collided at about 3 p.m. near marker R13, which is near the state parks, according to the VDGIF. Neither boat was traveling at a high speed at the time of the collision.

One boat was pulling a boogie board with a kid on it, while a man and his wife were in the other boat.

Officials believe that all three injuries are non-life-threatening.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time. Officials said that there were no signs of alcohol or impairment.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.