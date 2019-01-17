Two arrested, heroin and meth seized as deputies investigate drug sales in Franklin County

LEFT: Items investigators say they seized during the arrest. TOP RIGHT: Roger Anderson BOTTOM RIGHT: Jody Mullins

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Two people are in jail as part of a Franklin County drug sale investigation.

On Jan. 3, investigators executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Retreat Road in connection to their investigation.

Heroin and meth were seized at the location, and investigators arrested Roger Dale Anderson, 41, of Rocky Mount, and Jody Gene Mullins, 45, of Rocky Mount, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anderson was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule 1 narcotic, while Mullins was picked up on an outstanding contempt of court warrants.

Both are currently being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

The Sheriff's Office says the case is currently under investigation and additional charges may be pending.

