Two arrested, meth, pills seized as part of Franklin County drug investigation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Franklin County authorities seized meth, pills and arrested two people as part of a drug investigation Wednesday.

As part of the investigation, members of the Franklin County Patrol and Narcotics Units went to a home in the 700 block of Doe Run Road in Rocky Mount, where they seized 20.5 grams of meth as well as pills.

While at the home, they arrested James Smith, 53, and Jennifer Dillon, 37. Both are from Glade Hill, Virginia.

Smith is charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Dillon faces the same charges, as well as one count of possession of narcotics inside of a jail facility.

The Sheriff's Office says this an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be pending.

