ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - Fire crews responded Saturday afternoon to a call about multiple vehicles on fire in Rocky Mount.

Two garbage trucks were on fire on Route 220 at the Landfill Garage next to the county animal shelter. Dispatch told 10 News no one was hurt.

The call came in at 4:20 p.m. There were several units at the scene.



