Two men charged in connection with Franklin County break-ins

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Two men have been charged in connection to a string of break-ins in Franklin County in late August, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say 46-year-old Davie Ayers and 40-year-old Michael Walters were both charged with possession of stolen property in relation to a string of break-ins that targeted several cars and outbuildings on August 23.

The break-ins occurred in the area of Wysong Mill Road, Overlook Road, Mooreman Road, Northridge Road and Island Road, according to deputies.

Deputies say stolen items include a gun, weed eaters, water pump, tools and drills and that numerous of the stolen items have been found.

The Sheriff's Office says that this is an ongoing investigation and that charges may be pending.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 540-483-6662.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.