Duo wanted for stealing six cellphones from Franklin County Verizon store

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are searching for two suspects who stole six cellphones from a Franklin County Verizon store, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say the duo broke into the Verizon store on 65 Westlake Road on May 26 and stole the cellphones from the displays in the front of the store.

They were wearing masks and had a black bag with them, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone who has had a similar incident or who has information regarding the suspects is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 540-483-3000.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.