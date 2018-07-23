Two paddle boarders nearly hit by boat on Smith Mountain Lake

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. -

Authorities are looking for a man who nearly hit two paddle boarders with a boat on Smith Mountain Lake Sunday morning.

The incident happened about 7:30 a.m. near the mouth of the Blackwater River and Chrismas Tree Island, according to Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries district supervisor Karl Martin.

The two women, ages 46 and 52, said they tried to get the operator's attention before he went between them, even hitting one of their boards.

Neither woman was hurt.

Investigators are looking for a white ski boat with red trim and red canvas canopy. The operator was a white man with blonde or light brown hair.

