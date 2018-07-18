VDOT seeking feedback on Route 220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Improvements are in the works for Route 220 in Franklin County, and VDOT officials want to hear from you.

They're working on a study for long-range preservation and improvement on 220.

The goal is to identify strategies to preserve capacity, enhance safety and support future growth along the corridor.

It will be used to identify strategies to support planning future land use and development.

"Things like guardrail upgrades, shoulder improvements and specifically looking at the intersections of ways that we could improve those intersections, maybe by an alternative intersection design or looking at ways to increase green time on 220 by modifying those traffic signals," VDOT spokesman Jason Bond said.

The meeting is happening from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Essig Recreation Center in Rocky Mount.

Bond said they're planning similar meetings for Route 220 improvement in other counties.

