Vehicle crashes into woods after refusing to slow down for traffic stop

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A person is in custody after a vehicle crashed into the woods off of a Franklin County highway after refusing to slow down for a traffic stop, according to police.

Authorities say a trooper initiated a speeding traffic stop on Rt. 220 South in Franklin County. A trooper then chased after a car that refused to slow down, and that the vehicle crashed into the woods off of the 5900 block of 220 South.

According to police, when the trooper approached the car, it was empty.

Franklin County police took a person into custody who was found near the scene who they say was the driver of the car.

Police say the vehicle tags, which were from North Carolina, did not match the registration.

Virginia State Police are working with the North Carolina Highway Patrol during this investigation.

