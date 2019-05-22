Vicki Gardner to step down from Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. - This August will mark the end of an era as Vicki Gardner steps down as executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“To do this, I flew on the wings of our boards of directors, exceptional staff, members, sponsors, a virtual

‘army’ of volunteers and my incredible husband, Tim, to move our organization from nearly closing its doors in 2002 to the thriving chamber we have today. To be truthful, I only intended to ‘help out’ for about six months, with a goal of getting the ‘train back on its tracks’ before moving on to a ‘real’ job,” said Gardner.

During her tenure, she helped grow the organization from 187 members to more than 750.

Gardner said many of her proudest accomplishments center on finding ways to extend the season for

Smith Mountain Lake, thereby assisting businesses who rely on tourism year-round.

“I plan to remain involved with the chamber, in government affairs and various community projects such as the proposed Smith Mountain Lake Center and passenger rail stop in Bedford,” said Gardner.

The chair of the chamber's board of directors, Lindsey Coley, said a search for Gardner’s replacement will begin immediately.

