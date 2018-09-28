Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica on display in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A half-size replica of the Washington D.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial kicked off its five day tour stop in Franklin County today.

The Vietnam veterans memorial pays tribute to those who served in the vietnam war and is one of the most visited attractions in Washington, D.C.

The memorial is a black granite wall with the names of more than 58-thousand american's killed or missing during the Vietnam conflict.

Dozens of veterans and supporters came out to pay tribute.

"I'm here to honor our veterans, to honor my service as well as their service and i think it's important for us to remember," said veteran Ron Johnson.

The moving wall will be on display at Franklin County Recreation Park until October 1.

