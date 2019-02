FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Franklin County Thursday night.

The crash, involving a motorcycle and a van, happened on Scruggs Road around 6:46 p.m., according to police.

Authorities say the motorcycle likely crossed the center line and hit the van head-on.

More information will be released authorities have notified next of kin, according to State Police.

