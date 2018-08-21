Wanted man taken into custody after Franklin County car fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A man is in custody after being identified at the scene of a car fire in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police.

According to state police, the trooper drove by the car fire on Route 40 Monday night.

Police say that the trooper who stopped to help recognized 52-year-old Timothy Smith as a man who was wanted on several warrants. The man was then taken into custody for vandalism and obtaining utilities without payment.

According to authorities, the fire was put out quickly and Smith was taken into custody without any issues.

The fire has not been identified as an act of arson at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, according to state police.

State police are unable to confirm how the fire started or if Smith was involved.

