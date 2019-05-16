Wanted Rocky Mount man charged for running away from deputies with meth on him, authorities say

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - A Rocky Mount man is facing charges after he was arrested last Wednesday while reportedly running away from authorities, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say a deputy spotted Ricky Hughes driving a black GMC pickup on Tanyard Raod around 3 p.m. on May 8 in Rocky Mount. He was wanted on an outstanding larceny charge out of Franklin County, according to deputies.

As deputies tried to stop Hughes, he sped into a convenience store parking lot, jumped out of the truck and ran away from the scene. Authorities say deputies were able to take him into custody after a short chase.

Deputies say Hughes had a white crystalline substance that field tested positive for meth when he was arrested.

In addition to the grand larceny warrant, authorities say Hughes was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II narcotic, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, reckless driving and eluding law enforcement.

Hughes is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail without bond, according to deputies.

