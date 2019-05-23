Westlake Kroger gets $3 million facelift

WESTLAKE, Va. - A local Kroger is back open Wednesday night after a major renovation.

The grocery chain invested more than $3 million into the 19-week project at Westlake.

Updates include expanded self-checkout aisles, a remodel of the deli and bakery and a prepackaged meal plan.

Kroger officials say they didn't just want to provide something new. They also gave back, handing out $500 checks to several community partners.

The remodel is part of Kroger's initiative to reorganize stores and bring more organic food to customers.

