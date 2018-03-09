Woman accused of murdering Franklin County 3-year-old boy sentenced to 20 years in prison

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A Franklin County woman accused of killing a 3-year old child will spend 20 years in prison for the crime.

Hope Perdue admitted in court Friday that there was enough evidence to convict her of second-degree murder for the killing of Callen Mullins.

In May 2015, Perdue was supposed to be caring for the boy when her husband called 911 to say it appeared the child had been severely beaten.

Rescue crews could not revive the boy.

Perdue ran off before police could get to the scene, according to investigators.

In a surprise plea deal in court, she was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 20 years suspended.

She was set to go on trial for the murder on March 19.

