Free-'bees' to Virginia residents who apply for Beehive Distribution Program

RICHMOND, Va. - Are you looking for some free-"bees"?

Virginia residents looking to start a buzz are able to apply to the commonwealth's Beehive Distribution Program. If chosen, you'd be able to get your hands sticky -- in the best way possible -- by receiving as many as three beehive units and becoming a registered beekeeper with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The general assembly approved $125,000 for the program, which will start accepting applications July 1. Applications will be accepted until funding runs out.

To learn more or to submit an application, visit the program's website.

