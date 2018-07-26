Girl in AMBER Alert found safe in Bristol, suspect in custody

MARION, Va. - UPDATE

Authorities have found the 17-year-old girl who an AMBER Alert was issued for in Bristol, Tennessee, and the suspect is in custody, according to authorities.

The suspect, 52-year-old Richard Tester, and the juvenile have been taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office will have a news conference at 11 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

The FBI is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who may be in "extreme danger."

Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert for Grace Olivia Galliher, who officials believe left her home in Bristol, Tennessee on Tuesday. She was last seen with 52-year-old Richard W. Tester at a motel in Marion, Virginia.

Galliher is 5'4", 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Tester is described as 5'9", 150 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. He wears glasses.

They may be traveling in a navy blue 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the Tennessee plate B7101V. Authorities believe they are headed north on I-81.

Anyone with information should call the FBI's Knoxville office at 865-544-0751.

