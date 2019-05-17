Go 'Over the Edge' with StormTeam 10 meteorologist Chris Michaels

ROANOKE, Va. - Feel like testing your fears? Try rappelling down the Roanoke Higher Education Center between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. It's all for a good cause too!

All the money from Saturday's event will go toward Big Brothers Big Sisters, an organization that matches kids in need of a postive role model with adults they can bond with.

I had the chance to rappel down Friday afternoon, and the nerves were real. I definitely had some shaky knees before finally hoisting myself over. The reward, however, was even more special.

Part of what helps is the view. That's what Kay Dunkley, the Executive Director of the Roanoke Higher Education Center, told 10 News Friday.

"When you're on the roof of this building, you get to see this panoramic view of the city of Roanoke. You get to see the Blue Ridge Mountains," says Dunkley.

Once you get up, your natural tendency is to hold on for dear life. The folks with Over the Edge make you feel comfortable and secure enough to a deathgrip is not necessary.

What I found to be helpful was letting out the nerves in one big yell. From that point, it was smooth sailing. The instruction, along with the sense of ease, given by the professionals was enough to carry you down.

Take it from me, a person who fears heights, this was an experience you definitely want to try for yourself.

