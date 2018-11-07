GOP projected to hold Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A house -- or Congress -- divided.

According to NBC, Democrats have gained control of the House of Representatives, but the GOP will hold on to the Senate.

Republicans were able to clinch two key Senate seats, a possible foreshadowing of more to come when it comes to vulnerable Democratic incumbents in races that are yet-to-be-called.

In their fight for the House, Democrats have picked up a handful of Republican-held House seats including some seasoned incumbents, while losing seats in Eastern Kentucky and Central Virginia, where wins would have signaled "a tsunami" for Democrats.

"This is not going to be the wave election that people like me hoped for, but it could still be a good election," Democratic strategist James Carville said on MSNBC.

