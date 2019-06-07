Gov. Northam announces date for special session on gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam is set to address for what he has called an "emergency here in Virginia" -- gun violence in the commonwealth.

This comes after 12 people were gunned down and several others were injured in Virginia Beach by a former city employee.

Northam announced that he will call legislators back on July 9 and ask for "votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers" on gun safety legislation.

Those proposals include universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons, including suppressors and bump stocks, an extreme risk protective order, reinstating the one-gun-a-month law, child access prevention, require people to report lost and stolen guns and expanding local authority to regulate firearms, including inside government buildings.

According to his office, Northam is requesting that bills brought before the legislature are put to a vote by the entire General Assembly.

You can read the full version of Northam's proclamation here.

