Gov. Northam announces Showtime series to film in Virginia

Getty Images

RICHMOND, Va. - Get ready, history buffs -- a series set in the 19th century is set to start filming in the commonwealth.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that a Showtime series, "The Good Lord Bird," set in the 19th century, will be filming in Virginia.

The limited series is based on the award-winning novel by James McBride. The story is told from the point of view of an enslaved teenager, Onion, who joins abolitionist John Brown during the time of Bleeding Kansas, also known as Bloody Kansas and the Border War.

Ethan Hawke will play Brown, while also producing the series with McBride.

Brown led the infamous 1859 raid on the Army depot at Harpers Ferry, in what is now West Virgina. While his raid failed to start the slave revolt he hoped for, it is often cited as an impetus to the Civil War.

Production on the series will start in Central Virginia this summer.

