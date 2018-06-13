Gov. Northam declares State of Emergency after flooding

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginians hit hard by storms could see some relief.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency due to severe weather from May 14 through June 3.

Strong winds knocked down trees and caused power outages, while heavy rain led to flash flooding across the Roanoke Valley.

Three people were killed after they were swept away by floodwaters in Central Virginia.

Torrential rain in mid-May also led to mudslides in Franklin County and Vinton.

READ THE FULL DECLARATION OF A STATE OF EMERGENCY

Meanwhile, 19 people were rescued in Danville while two were hurt during a roof collapse in Henry County.

In Giles County, a boulder came crashing down Route 460 blocking the road.

A State of Emergency allows state agencies to bypass some time-consuming paperwork and procedures in the interest of quickly getting assistance to local governments, and in turn to Virginia’s residents, according to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.