Gov. Northam declares a state of emergency as snow falls across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in advance of the anticipated effects of winter weather expected this weekend, including snow, ice and high winds throughout much of the commonwealth.

For some, this storm is expected to bring downed trees, power outages and transportation impacts.

The executive order is designed to help Virginia mitigate any damage caused by the winter weather event and to streamline the process that the commonwealth uses to provide assistance to localities and communities impacted by storm effects, according to Northam.

“I am declaring a state of emergency in order to prepare and coordinate the Commonwealth’s response to anticipated winter storm impacts, including snow and ice accumulations, transportation issues and power outages,” said Northam. “Virginians should take precautions to stay safe as we begin experiencing winter weather effects.”

A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia National Guard and other pertinent agencies are already mobilizing and preparing for the impact of this storm.

To learn more about how to prepare yourself, your family and your business for winter weather, visit www.vaemergency.gov/winter-weather. For real-time traffic conditions anywhere in the state, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

The executive order will be effective Saturday and shall remain in effect until Feb. 12, 2019, unless sooner amended or rescinded by further executive order.

