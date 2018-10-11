Gov. Northam declares State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Michael arrives in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. - In anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Michael, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a State of Emergency.

The order is designed to mobilize resources, help Virginia mitigate any damage, and to streamline the process that Virginia uses to provide assistance to other states through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

State agencies are working closely with localities to identify any needs and to provide resources.

“As Tropical Storm Michael turns to the Commonwealth, I want to urge all Virginians to prepare for the serious possibility of flash floods, tropical storm force winds, tornadoes, and power outages,” said Northam. “I am declaring a state of emergency in order to provide state assets to Virginians and to assist our neighbors in states who are dealing with the devastating effects of this historic storm. My thoughts are with all those along with the Gulf Coast and my administration will continue our outreach to governors and state agencies where Hurricane Michael has produced widespread damage.”

Virginians should visit www.VAemergency.gov to learn about how to prepare for hurricanes, tornadoes and flood threats.

