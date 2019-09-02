Gov. Northam declares state of emergency with Hurricane Dorian looming

RICHMOND, Va. - With Hurricane Dorian expected to impact parts of Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency.

Parts of Virginia are expected to feel Dorian's wrath beginning Thursday.

"Hurricane Dorian is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may affect parts of Virginia," said Northam. "I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure that localities and communities have the appropriate level of assistance, and to coordinate the Commonwealth's response to any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions to make sure they are prepared as well."

Once Dorian arrives in the commonwealth, potential impacts include coastal and inland flooding, storm surge, damaging winds and prolonged power outages.

A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with the state of North Carolina.



