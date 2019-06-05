Gov. Northam introduces process to reinstate driver's licenses suspended due to unpaid court costs

RICHMOND, Va. - Thousands of Virginians whose licenses have been suspended because of unpaid court costs could get their driving rights back.

The legislation, signed earlier this year, will go into effect July 1.

“DMV is sending letters to more than half a million Virginians whose lives could be transformed by giving them access to jobs, education, health care, and opportunity -- once again,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine.

The change only impacts a person's ability to get a driver's license. It doesn't get rid of the requirement to pay the underlying court costs or fines.



“It is long overdue that Virginia end its inequitable practice of suspending driving privileges for failure to pay court fines and costs,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “This is a significant step in the right direction toward getting Virginians back to work and enabling them to support their families.”

For more information, visit the DMV website.

