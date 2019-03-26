Gov. Northam plans to eliminate driver's license suspensions for unpaid court fees

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has called on state lawmakers to end the suspension of driver's licenses for those who failed to pay court fines and costs.

“A driver’s license is critical to daily life, including a person’s ability to maintain a job. Eliminating a process that envelops hundreds of thousands of Virginians in a counterproductive cycle is not only fair, it’s also the right thing to do," said Northam.

Some argue that suspending a driver’s license for a nondriving offense has negative consequences for Virginians.

“When a person’s driver’s license is suspended, they may face a difficult dilemma—obey the suspension and potentially lose their ability to provide for their families, or drive anyway and face further punishment, and even imprisonment, for driving while suspended,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran.

This big change would also reinstate driving privileges for the nearly 630,000 Virginians whose licenses are currently suspended.

The amendment needs to be approved by the Virginia General Assembly.

