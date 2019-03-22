Gov. Northam signs bill allowing schools to start before Labor Day

RICHMOND, Va. - Schools across the commonwealth will now be able to start before Labor Day.

Gov. Ralph Northam signed two bills this week that allow schools to start after the holiday, a hit against the so-called Kings Dominion law, which was meant to protect economic activity for businesses in the last few weeks of summer.

The bills were introduced by Del. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, and Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, on Monday, according to Virginia's legislative information system.

Before, schools were required to get a waiver to open early. Now, they'll be able to open up to two weeks before Labor Day.

The law goes into effect July 1, which means schools could start before Labor Day as early as next school year.

