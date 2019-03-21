Gov. Northam signs bill to increase access to health coverage for people with autism

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill to increase health coverage for individuals with autism.

Northam signed SB 1693, which was sponsored by Sen. Jill Vogel, and HB 2577, which was sponsored by Del. Robert Thomas. The bills ensure people with autism, no matter their age, have access to adequate health insurance.

Under current law, health insurance companies are only required to provide coverage to people with autism between the ages of 2 and 10, according to a release from the governor's office.

The new legislation removes the age cap for autism health coverage, expanding access for nearly 10,000 Virginians living with autism starting January 1, 2020.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autism is the fastest growing developmental disability.

"The CDC now estimates that autism impacts 1 in 59 children in our country, a number that is growing at 15 percent per year,” said Delegate Bob Thomas. “We should continue to do everything we can to learn about the causes, but as a father of eight, I know just how important ensuring our children have access to quality health care is."

