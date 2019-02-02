Gov. Northam to make statement this afternoon

UPDATE (11:22 a.m.)

Today at 2:30 p.m. Gov. Ralph Northam will provide a statement to media at the Executive Mansion.

UPDATE (10:33 a.m.)

Saturday morning, Virginia Democrats released a series of tweets, again, asking for Gov. Northam to step aside and let Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax become the governor.

Democratic Party of Virginia Chair Susan Swecker issued the following statement calling on the immediate resignation of Governor Northam.

We made the decision to let Governor Northam do the correct thing and resign this morning - we have gotten word he will not do so this morning. — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) February 2, 2019

We stand with Democrats across Virginia and the country calling him to immediately resign. He no longer has our confidence or our support. Governor Northam must end this chapter immediately, step down, and let Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax heal Virginia's wounds and move us forward. — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) February 2, 2019

We can think of no better person than Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to do so. — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) February 2, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY

Virginia Democrats, including former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, are calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to resign after a yearbook photo, showing one man in Ku Klux Klan robes and another in blackface, surfaced Friday afternoon.

McAuliffe took to Twitter late Friday night, saying "it's time for Ralph to step down."

This has been a heartbreaking day. Ralph Northam is my friend and he served well as my Lt. Governor and as Governor. His actions on display in this photo were racist, unacceptable and inexcusable at any age and any time. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) February 2, 2019

The situation that he has put himself and the Commonwealth of Virginia in is untenable. It's time for Ralph to step down, and for the Commonwealth to move forward. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) February 2, 2019

The Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus said it was "beyond disappointed" in Northam and has asked him to step down.

Below is the full statement:

“After seeing the yearbook pictures that surfaced of Governor Northam today, we were shocked, saddened and offended. Virginia has a complicated racial history and past, and those pictures certainly reflect that. Black face was used to ridicule African Americans and the Klan was a source of terror and intimidation. The racism engendered by these images was real then and resurrected by these images today. We are beyond disappointed. “The Ralph Northam we know is a pediatric neurologist, a dedicated public servant, and a committed husband and father. Nevertheless, it is with heavy hearts that we have respectfully asked him to step down.”

Del. Chris Hurst joined Virginia senators, saying:

“Racism in any form is inexcusable. Virginia has a dark history of bigotry and racial inequality, and we still have quite a long way to go as we work toward a new chapter for the Commonwealth. We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of our past. In the wake of these unsettling discoveries about Governor Northam, Virginians are demanding better from their leaders. I ask Governor Northam to listen to his constituents and immediately resign his office.”

In Northam's statement released earlier today, he showed no sign of succeeding.

Here is his full statement:

“Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive. “I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now. “This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment. “I recognize that it will take time and serious effort to heal the damage this conduct has caused. I am ready to do that important work. The first step is to offer my sincerest apology and to state my absolute commitment to living up to the expectations Virginians set for me when they elected me to be their Governor.”

