Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks with reporters at a news conference at the Governor's mansion Feb. 2 in Richmond, Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va, - Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to speak at a gun violence rally in Richmond at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

He will join community leaders and elected officials to raise awareness and support for Tuesday's special legislative session on gun violence.

In the past two weeks, there have been around two dozen shootings in Richmond

Northam will speak at 31st Street Baptist Church in Richmond.

