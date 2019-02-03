Gov. Northam's medical school investigating all past yearbooks after racist photo controversy

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's medical school says an investigation will be launched into all of its past yearbooks.



The president of Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk announced the investigation on the school's website late Saturday.



Dr. Richard V. Homan said he will direct an external investigation by a "panel of advocates for diversity and inclusion." It will include African Americans and other people of color.



The announcement follows Friday's revelation that a photo on Northam's 1984 profile page features someone in blackface and someone in KKK robes. The image has led to a torrent of calls for his resignation.



The probe will determine the yearbook publishing process and the extent of administrative oversight. It will also examine the campus culture.

