Gov. Ralph Northam tells staff he will not resign over racist photo controversy

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam told his top staff that he will not resign over the racist photo controversy despite calls from both sides of the aisle to step down, according to a senior official within the governor's administration.

The official says the governor told his Cabinet that he would be staying put during a meeting Friday afternoon. The official was not authorized to discuss the meeting publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Northam has faced widespread calls to step down over after his medical school yearbook page with a racist photo surfaced last week. It shows one person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood.



Northam said last Friday that he was in the picture. On Saturday, he denied he was in the picture and said he was not immediately resigning but left his long-term fate unclear.

