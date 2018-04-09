Governor Northam announces $600,000 in grants

ROANOKE, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that $600,000 in competitive grants will be given to 16 high schools and technical centers across Virginia.

The grant will go toward upgrading equipment for the high schools' career and technical education programs.

Each school or center will receive $37,500 to purchase new equipment and make other necessary improvements.

Campbell County Technical Center, Giles County Technical Center, Grayson County Career and Technical Education Center, Lynchburg Regional Governor's STEM Academy, Montgomery County Governor's STEM Academy and Rockbridge County High School are among the chosen schools.

Other schools that received grant money include Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, Clifford S. Hardison Governor’s Health Science Academy, Dowell J. Howard Center, Advanced Career Education Center in Henrico County, Petersburg High School, Richmond Technical Center, North Stafford High School, Surry County High School, Advanced Technology Center in Virginia Beach City and John Handley High School.

The grant program gives priority to challenged schools, Governor’s STEM academies, and Governor’s Health Science academies.

