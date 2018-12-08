Governor Northam declares state of emergency ahead of expected winter storm

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Saturday in advance of winter weather effects on southern Virginia anticipated to begin this weekend and last into the early part of next week.

The governor's office released the following comments and information:



“Virginians should take all necessary precautions to ensure they are prepared for winter weather storm impacts,” said Governor Northam. “I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure localities and communities have appropriate assistance and to coordinate state response to possible snow and ice accumulations, transportation issues, and potential power outages.”



A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia National Guard and other pertinent agencies are already mobilizing and preparing for the impact of this storm.



To learn more about how to prepare yourself, your family and your business for winter weather, visit: www.vaemergency.gov/winter-weather. For real-time traffic conditions anywhere in the state, dial 5-1-1 or visit 511Virginia.org.



Governor Northam authorized a maximum of $500,000 in state sum sufficient funds for state and local government’s mission assignments authorized and coordinated through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management that are allowable as defined by The Stafford Act. This funding is also available for state response and recovery operations and incident documentation.

The order also provides authorization of an amount estimated at $500,000 for matching funds for the Individuals and Household Program, authorized by the Stafford Act (when presidentially authorized), to be paid from state funds.



This Executive Order shall be effective December 7, 2018, and shall remain in full force and in effect until January 6, 2019, unless sooner amended or rescinded by further executive order.



To read the text of the Governor’s Executive Order declaring this state of emergency visit https://www.governor.virginia.gov/executive-actions/.



