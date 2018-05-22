Police: Group of teens staged abduction as hoax to post reactions online

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

Police say a group of people staged an abduction as a hoax.

Police located and interviewed the woman and four men involved in the incident, which happened Sunday at a Walmart parking lot in Chesterfield County.

On Monday evening, the woman went into the police department after seeing herself on local media. One of the men involved came with her.

The woman and four men are all either 19 or 20 years old. Police say they planned the incident to film it and the reaction of onlookers so that they could post the video online.

UPDATE

A woman is safe after police spread the word that she was taken from a Walmart parking lot in Chesterfield County, Virginia.

The woman was unharmed and walked into the police station Monday night after seeing herself on local media outlets.

One of the men involved in the incident was with her.

Police continue to investigate.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are asking for help finding a woman they say was taken from a Walmart parking lot on Sunday night.

Several witnesses told members of the Chesterfield County Police Department that they saw a woman jump out of the trunk of a sedan around 9 p.m.

Two men then got out of the car, caught up to the woman and forced her back in the trunk and the sped out of the parking lot, according to police.

The woman is described as between the ages of 15 and 20, possibly wearing a vest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.p3tips.com/699.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.