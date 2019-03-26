Habitat for Humanity workers stabbed while rebuilding Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. - Charity work turned violent for two Habitat for Humanity workers in Richmond, NBC12 reports.

They were stabbed Saturday while rebuilding a home.

A man approached 18-year-old Kayla Reyes and her supervisor to ask for directions. While Reyes looked up an address, the man choked her and demanded money.

Her supervisor, a man in his 60s, rushed to help, and began struggling with the suspect.

The supervisor was stabbed four times, twice in his chest and twice in his back. Reyes was knifed in the back of her leg.

"I really knew it was serious," said Reyes. "I knew I had to get out of there and I had to get help or otherwise I didn't know if I would make it out of the house."

The supervisor is still in the hospital but is expected to survive. Reyes has been released.

Police are looking for the suspect.

