Halifax County man faces multiple charges after attempting to shoot someone

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - A man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after firing a gun during a fight, according to the South Boston Police Department.

Officers and Halifax County deputies were called to the 3600 block of Old Halifax Road for a fight on December 8.

After an investigation authorities found that Devin Foster, 24, had attempted to shoot someone, but no one was hit.

Foster was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, brandishing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless handling of a firearm and public intoxication.

Evidence was collected at the scene and will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Richmond for analysis.

Foster is being held at the Halifax Adult Detention Center with no bond.

