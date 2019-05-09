The Hershey Company to invest more than $100 million in southwest Virginia

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that The Hershey Company will be investing more than $100 million in southwest Virginia, creating 65 new jobs.

The company will invest $104 million to grow its manufacturing facility in Augusta County, which will make penuche and peanut cream to be distributed along the East Coast.

The expansion will grow the facility by 111,000 square feet and will increase production abilities.

Northam says the company employs more than 1,000 people in Virginia, with the majority of those jobs being in Augusta County.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the county and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership to secure the project for the commonwealth. The governor also approved a $600,000 grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund to help Augusta County with the project and a $400,000 performance-based grant from the Virginia Investment Performance program.

