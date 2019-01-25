24 arrested on drug, gun charges as a result of Operation Buzz Kill

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - Nearly 30 people have been arrested on more than 120 drug and gun charges as part of a multiagency operation, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office.

Operation Buzz Kill was carried out on Thursday by the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force -- 29 people were charged as a result on 129 charges resulting from grand jury indictments.

Authorities are still searching for five of the 29 individuals charged as a part of this operation.

The charges handed down as a result of this operation include distribution of drugs, possession of illegal narcotics, possession of illegal firearms and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

The Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force is comprised of officers from the Covington Division of Police, the Alleghany, Bath and Craig county sheriff's offices and Virginia State Police. The Clifton Forge Police Department helped with this operation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.