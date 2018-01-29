89-year-old man killed in Route 220 crash in Bath County

BATH COUNTY, Va. - An 89-year-old Virginia man has died after crashing on Route 220 in Bath County.

The single-vehicle crash happened Saturday, January 20 around 11:50 a.m., close to Route 642.

State police say a 2001 Chevrolet 1500 was traveling north on Route 220, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and down an embankment, hitting several trees.

The driver was identified as Front Royal resident Joe Daniel Lawson. He was wearing his seat belt and was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The crash is under investigation.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.