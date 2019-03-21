Alleghany County authorities tell Iron Gate residents to stay inside due to active standoff

ROANOKE, Va. - Alleghany County authorities are telling residents in the Iron Gate community to stay indoors due to an active standoff, according to authorities.

Deputies are on scene at the situation on 8th and Commerce Avenue in Iron Gate, and authorities say emergency crews from across the area are heading to the scene.

Authorities say the suspect has fired his gun since officers arrived on scene.

The Virginia State Police SWAT team is responding, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff.

10 News has a crew on the way to learn more. Stay with us as we follow this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.