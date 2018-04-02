Alleghany County elementary schools will continue to have resource officers

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - Alleghany County's elementary schools will continue to have school resource officers next school year, 10 News has learned.

We told you in February when the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office added officers in the school system's three elementary schools. The Alleghany County Board of Supervisors agreed to transfer $40,000 to the Sheriff's Office to cover overtime pay for the officers through the end of this school year.

Now the Board of Supervisors and Alleghany County Public Schools are working on funding for the three school resource officers for next school year.

The school system's middle school and high school already have full-time school resource officers.

The Sheriff's Office is also looking for qualified candidates to fill those positions.

Applicants must be 21 years of age and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Current law enforcement officer certification and experience is preferred but not mandatory. Applications can be picked up at the Sheriff’s Office Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The deadline to apply is April 20 at noon. The Sheriff’s Office is an equal opportunity employer.

