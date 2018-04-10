Alleghany County middle school student charged after threat made

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - Authorities charged an Alleghany County middle schooler after they say he or she confessed to making a threat on Tuesday, according to Alleghany County Public Schools Superintendent Eugene P. Kotulka.

After the indirect verbal threat was made at Clifton Middle School, Koltuka says school administration promptly notified the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office determined the threat was not credible.

Kotulka said in a statement that the district takes any threat seriously and, in conjunction with its law enforcement partners, respond accordingly.

In addition to legal charges, students committing such acts will be fully subject to the policies of the Alleghany County School Board to include expulsion from school.

Schools will be open as normal on Wednesday, said Kotulka.

