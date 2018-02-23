Alleghany County plans for more school resource officers

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - Alleghany County leaders are working to address school safety by adding more school resource officers in county schools.

“We want to make sure they’re safe and parents know that they’re safe when they come to school," said Sgt. Chris Fisher, who oversees the county's school resource officers.

The county plans to add school resource officers in all three of its elementary schools before the end of this school year. There are already school resource officers in Alleghany County Public Schools' middle and high schools.

“If you look at all of the incidences across the country, the person is only there a matter of minutes," said Eugene Kotulka, Alleghany County Public Schools' superintendent. "So if you have someone in there who can respond immediately it will save lives.”

The plan is to transfer $40,000 to the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office to cover overtime to pay for school resource officer coverage at each elementary school.

The county is working to get those officers in place as quickly as possible. Leaders also plan to discuss creating a permanent program to provide full-time officer coverage beginning next school year.

“School safety and the safety of our students is our number one priority," Kotulka said.

