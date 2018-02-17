Alleghany County student arrested after making threat against high school

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - On Friday afternoon, authorities arrested an Alleghany High School student who, they said, made a threat against the school.

Late Friday afternoon, the school's administration was made aware of a text threat directed at the school and reported it to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined that the threat was made by a student and was not credible but, officials said any threat is taken seriously, whether it was made in jest or to cause disruption at the school..

Based on communication with the student's family and with the Sheriff’s Office, Superintendent Eugene Kotulka says the student admitted to making the threat and was arrested.

Kotulka said schools across the district will open as normal on Tuesday.

