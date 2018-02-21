Alleghany High student arrested, charged with making threat against school

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested a high school student who, they said, wrote a threat against the school to take place on Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, in a bathroom at Alleghany High School, a student found a handwritten note making a threat against the school to happen Wednesday.

School administration promptly notified the Alleghany Sheriff’s Office and a student suspect was identified and quickly taken into custody, according to Superintendent Eugene Kotulka.

The student then confessed to writing the note and was arrested, Kotulka said.

In addition to criminal charges, Kotulka said that students committing such acts will be fully subject to the policies of the Alleghany County School Board, to include expulsion from school.

Schools will be open as normal on Wednesday.

