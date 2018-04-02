Appomattox Court House National Historic Park announces April events

Iwan Beijes/freeimages.com

APPOMATTOX, Va. - Appomattox Court House National Historical Park announced two trail walks in April as part of its Healthy Parks Healthy People partnership with the Virginia State Parks Central Region.

On Saturday, April 14, the park will host a dog walk, beginning at the Appomattox River Wayside Pull Off. On Saturday, April 21, it will host a history walk, beginning at the North Carolina Monument Pull Off.

Both pull offs are located along Route 24 inside park boundaries.

The dog walk on April 14 will begin at 10 a.m., and will consist of a light walk with other dog owners along the 2-mile loop trail. All dogs must be on a leash.

The history walk April 21 will also begin at 10 a.m., and will consist of a guided walk with a park ranger. The 1.5-2 mile walk will cross ground important to the last battle and the events that led to the surrender meeting on April 9, 1865.

Comfortable shoes are recommended for each walk.

For more information on events at the State Parks, visit the Virginia State Parks website.

